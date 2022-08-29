Menu
2021 Lexus LC

1,502 KM

Details

$120,900

+ tax & licensing
$120,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2021 Lexus LC

2021 Lexus LC

500 PERFORMANACE PACKAGE! ONLY 1,502 KMS!

2021 Lexus LC

500 PERFORMANACE PACKAGE! ONLY 1,502 KMS!

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$120,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9186613
  Stock #: F172666
  VIN: JTHKPAAY8MA100201

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # F172666
  • Mileage 1,502 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFORMANCE PACKAGE:

- Rear Performance Damper
- 4 Wheel Active Steering
- Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS)
- Active rear sport differential
- 21" Forged Alloy Wheels
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Retractable Rear Spoiler
- Alcantara & Leather Seats
- Sport Seats
- Alcantara Head Liner
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Scuff Plates

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
10 Speed Automatic

