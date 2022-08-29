$120,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-569-8777
2021 Lexus LC
500 PERFORMANACE PACKAGE! ONLY 1,502 KMS!
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$120,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9186613
- Stock #: F172666
- VIN: JTHKPAAY8MA100201
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # F172666
- Mileage 1,502 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFORMANCE PACKAGE:
- Rear Performance Damper
- 4 Wheel Active Steering
- Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS)
- Active rear sport differential
- 21" Forged Alloy Wheels
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Retractable Rear Spoiler
- Alcantara & Leather Seats
- Sport Seats
- Alcantara Head Liner
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Scuff Plates
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.