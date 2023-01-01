Menu
2021 Lexus RX 350

61,819 KM

Details Features

2021 Lexus RX 350

2021 Lexus RX 350

L PREMIUM PACKAGE

2021 Lexus RX 350

L PREMIUM PACKAGE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

61,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,819 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic


