$54,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus RX 350
LUXURY PACKAGE - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Seats - Ventilated Seats
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 64,686 KM
Vehicle Description
LUXURY PACKAGE:
+ Lexus Navigation + 12.3 Touch Screen Display + 20 Alloy Wheels + Premium Leather Seats + LED Fog Lamps + Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake + 10-Way Power Front Seats with 4-Way Lumbar Support + Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility + LED Headlights/ Taillights + Lexus Remote Touchpad+ Heated Steering Wheel + Leather Seats + Heated and Ventilated Front Seats+ Heated Rear Seats + Blind Spot Monitoring + Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Paddle Shifters
Remote Connect (subscription based) includes: Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/Unlock, Find My Vehicle, Guest Driver Monitor, Status of Windows/Moonroof
Safety Connect® (subscription based) includes: Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Emergency Assistance Button, Enhanced
Roadside Assistance
LEXUS SAFTEY SYSTEM + 2.0: Pre-Collision System with Bicycle and Pedestrian Detection (low light),
Automatic High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full Speed), Lane Tracing Assist
Vehicle Features
306-569-8777