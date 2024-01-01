Menu
<p>LUXURY PACKAGE:</p> <p>+ Lexus Navigation + 12.3 Touch Screen Display + 20 Alloy Wheels + Premium Leather Seats + LED Fog Lamps + Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake + 10-Way Power Front Seats with 4-Way Lumbar Support + Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility + LED Headlights/ Taillights + Lexus Remote Touchpad+ Heated Steering Wheel + Leather Seats + Heated and Ventilated Front Seats+ Heated Rear Seats + Blind Spot Monitoring + Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Paddle Shifters</p> <p>Remote Connect (subscription based) includes: Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/Unlock, Find My Vehicle, Guest Driver Monitor, Status of Windows/Moonroof</p> <p>Safety Connect® (subscription based) includes: Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Emergency Assistance Button, Enhanced<br /> Roadside Assistance</p> <p>LEXUS SAFTEY SYSTEM + 2.0: Pre-Collision System with Bicycle and Pedestrian Detection (low light),<br /> Automatic High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full Speed), Lane Tracing Assist</p>

2021 Lexus RX 350

64,686 KM

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
64,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2JZMDAXMC268744

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,686 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY PACKAGE:



+ Lexus Navigation + 12.3 Touch Screen Display + 20 Alloy Wheels + Premium Leather Seats + LED Fog Lamps + Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake + 10-Way Power Front Seats with 4-Way Lumbar Support + Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility + LED Headlights/ Taillights + Lexus Remote Touchpad+ Heated Steering Wheel + Leather Seats + Heated and Ventilated Front Seats+ Heated Rear Seats + Blind Spot Monitoring + Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Paddle Shifters



Remote Connect (subscription based) includes: Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/Unlock, Find My Vehicle, Guest Driver Monitor, Status of Windows/Moonroof



Safety Connect® (subscription based) includes: Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Emergency Assistance Button, Enhanced

Roadside Assistance



LEXUS SAFTEY SYSTEM + 2.0: Pre-Collision System with Bicycle and Pedestrian Detection (low light),

Automatic High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full Speed), Lane Tracing Assist

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

306-569-8777

2021 Lexus RX 350