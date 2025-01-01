Menu
2021 Lexus RX 350

74,089 KM

Details Features

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus RX 350

12702726

2021 Lexus RX 350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
74,089KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2YZMDA6MC285703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 227427
  • Mileage 74,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

