2021 Lexus RX 350
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
74,089KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2YZMDA6MC285703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 227427
- Mileage 74,089 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
