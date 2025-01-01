Menu
FACTORY PWERTRAIN WARRANTY REMAINING

Ready for an SUV that offers peace of mind, thrilling performance, and impressive efficiency? Look no further than our 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. This isn't just any used vehicle; it comes with the ultimate assurance: the **factory powertrain warranty remaining until March 21, 2026, or 100,000 km** (whichever comes first). That means the most crucial components of your vehicle – the engine, transmission, and drivetrain – are covered for years to come directly by Mazda! Beyond that, we've just completed a **fresh pre-sale inspection**, a **full synthetic oil service**, and installed **new air filters**, ensuring it's in prime condition for your drive. When it comes to **safety**, this CX-5 is a true standout. Mazda is renowned for its commitment to safety, and this GS trim is packed with advanced features designed to protect you and your loved ones. Imagine the confidence of **adaptive cruise control** effortlessly maintaining your distance on the highway, **pedestrian detection** and **forward obstruction warning** helping you avoid hazards, and **lane departure warning with lane keep assist** gently guiding you back on track. Plus, **high beam control**, a **rearview camera**, and **rear cross-traffic alert** add layers of protection. With dual front side curtain airbags and a robust **theft deterrent system**, you'll feel secure every time you get behind the wheel. **Reliability** is a cornerstone of the Mazda brand, consistently earning high marks from experts and owners alike. Coupled with the remaining factory warranty and our rigorous pre-sale preparation, you can trust this CX-5 to be a dependable companion for all your Saskatchewan adventures. And let's talk **economy**. The Mazda CX-5 is celebrated for its Skyactiv technology, delivering a fantastic balance of responsive power and impressive fuel efficiency, especially with its intelligent AWD system. It's designed to help you save on gas, letting you go further and do more. Step inside and experience comfort and connectivity. You'll love the premium feel of the **leather-appointed interior** and staying warm on cold Regina mornings with the **heated seats and heated steering wheel**. Navigation, SiriusXM radio, and a rearview camera are all at your fingertips, making every journey enjoyable. Why buy from Siman Auto Sales? We've been a trusted part of the Regina community for **26 years**, building our reputation one satisfied customer at a time. Don't just take our word for it – **check our reviews** to see what our customers say! We have **over 60 vehicles to choose from**, ensuring you'll find the perfect fit. Our **easy on-site financing** makes getting approved simple, and we always **encourage trades**. Plus, for even greater peace of mind beyond the factory warranty, we offer a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. Come to **Siman Auto Sales** today and drive home in this exceptional 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD – where safety, reliability, and economy come standard.

2021 Mazda CX-5

36,400 KM

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GS EXCELLENT VALUE

12736368

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS EXCELLENT VALUE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCMXM0107443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,400 KM

Vehicle Description

FACTORY PWERTRAIN WARRANTY REMAINING



Ready for an SUV that offers peace of mind, thrilling performance, and impressive efficiency? Look no further than our 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. This isn't just any used vehicle; it comes with the ultimate assurance: the **factory powertrain warranty remaining until March 21, 2026, or 100,000 km** (whichever comes first). That means the most crucial components of your vehicle – the engine, transmission, and drivetrain – are covered for years to come directly by Mazda! Beyond that, we've just completed a **fresh pre-sale inspection**, a **full synthetic oil service**, and installed **new air filters**, ensuring it's in prime condition for your drive. When it comes to **safety**, this CX-5 is a true standout. Mazda is renowned for its commitment to safety, and this GS trim is packed with advanced features designed to protect you and your loved ones. Imagine the confidence of **adaptive cruise control** effortlessly maintaining your distance on the highway, **pedestrian detection** and **forward obstruction warning** helping you avoid hazards, and **lane departure warning with lane keep assist** gently guiding you back on track. Plus, **high beam control**, a **rearview camera**, and **rear cross-traffic alert** add layers of protection. With dual front side curtain airbags and a robust **theft deterrent system**, you'll feel secure every time you get behind the wheel. **Reliability** is a cornerstone of the Mazda brand, consistently earning high marks from experts and owners alike. Coupled with the remaining factory warranty and our rigorous pre-sale preparation, you can trust this CX-5 to be a dependable companion for all your Saskatchewan adventures. And let's talk **economy**. The Mazda CX-5 is celebrated for its Skyactiv technology, delivering a fantastic balance of responsive power and impressive fuel efficiency, especially with its intelligent AWD system. It's designed to help you save on gas, letting you go further and do more. Step inside and experience comfort and connectivity. You'll love the premium feel of the **leather-appointed interior** and staying warm on cold Regina mornings with the **heated seats and heated steering wheel**. Navigation, SiriusXM radio, and a rearview camera are all at your fingertips, making every journey enjoyable. Why buy from Siman Auto Sales? We've been a trusted part of the Regina community for **26 years**, building our reputation one satisfied customer at a time. Don't just take our word for it – **check our reviews** to see what our customers say! We have **over 60 vehicles to choose from**, ensuring you'll find the perfect fit. Our **easy on-site financing** makes getting approved simple, and we always **encourage trades**. Plus, for even greater peace of mind beyond the factory warranty, we offer a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. Come to **Siman Auto Sales** today and drive home in this exceptional 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD – where safety, reliability, and economy come standard.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

