2021 Mazda CX-5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,400 KM
FACTORY PWERTRAIN WARRANTY REMAINING
Ready for an SUV that offers peace of mind, thrilling performance, and impressive efficiency? Look no further than our 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. This isn't just any used vehicle; it comes with the ultimate assurance: the **factory powertrain warranty remaining until March 21, 2026, or 100,000 km** (whichever comes first). That means the most crucial components of your vehicle – the engine, transmission, and drivetrain – are covered for years to come directly by Mazda! Beyond that, we've just completed a **fresh pre-sale inspection**, a **full synthetic oil service**, and installed **new air filters**, ensuring it's in prime condition for your drive. When it comes to **safety**, this CX-5 is a true standout. Mazda is renowned for its commitment to safety, and this GS trim is packed with advanced features designed to protect you and your loved ones. Imagine the confidence of **adaptive cruise control** effortlessly maintaining your distance on the highway, **pedestrian detection** and **forward obstruction warning** helping you avoid hazards, and **lane departure warning with lane keep assist** gently guiding you back on track. Plus, **high beam control**, a **rearview camera**, and **rear cross-traffic alert** add layers of protection. With dual front side curtain airbags and a robust **theft deterrent system**, you'll feel secure every time you get behind the wheel. **Reliability** is a cornerstone of the Mazda brand, consistently earning high marks from experts and owners alike. Coupled with the remaining factory warranty and our rigorous pre-sale preparation, you can trust this CX-5 to be a dependable companion for all your Saskatchewan adventures. And let's talk **economy**. The Mazda CX-5 is celebrated for its Skyactiv technology, delivering a fantastic balance of responsive power and impressive fuel efficiency, especially with its intelligent AWD system. It's designed to help you save on gas, letting you go further and do more. Step inside and experience comfort and connectivity. You'll love the premium feel of the **leather-appointed interior** and staying warm on cold Regina mornings with the **heated seats and heated steering wheel**. Navigation, SiriusXM radio, and a rearview camera are all at your fingertips, making every journey enjoyable. Why buy from Siman Auto Sales? We've been a trusted part of the Regina community for **26 years**, building our reputation one satisfied customer at a time. Don't just take our word for it – **check our reviews** to see what our customers say! We have **over 60 vehicles to choose from**, ensuring you'll find the perfect fit. Our **easy on-site financing** makes getting approved simple, and we always **encourage trades**. Plus, for even greater peace of mind beyond the factory warranty, we offer a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. Come to **Siman Auto Sales** today and drive home in this exceptional 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD – where safety, reliability, and economy come standard.
