This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Nissan Kicks Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: XTRONIC CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Kicks today!

2021 Nissan Kicks

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR

12046393

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
60,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV9ML478179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24C49A
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Nissan Kicks Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: XTRONIC CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 17", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Kicks today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

2021 Nissan Kicks