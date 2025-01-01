Menu
<p><strong>LOW MILEAGE FUEL EFFICIENT SUV</strong></p> <p><strong>Our 2021 Nissan Rogue has been through a presale inspection and recieved a full synthetic oil change. Factory powertrain warranty remaining until February 22, 2027 or 100,00kms.</strong>The Rogue is Nissans best-selling vehicle, and its also one of the most popular small SUVs on the market. We liked the 2014-2020 Rogue for its utility, passenger comfort and value, though ultimately we found rival SUVs did a better job of emphasizing performance and quality. Now Nissan is looking to better entice you with the introduction of the fully redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue.The new Rogue has a more distinctive exterior design, punctuated by a boxier, more squared-off front end and recognizable LED lighting signatures. The biggest change comes to the cabin.The previous Rogue used acres of cheap, hard and piano-black plastics. By contrast, the 2021 Roguehas upscale elements such as a digital instrument panel andambient illumination.How comfortable is the Rogue? The Rogue is eminently comfortable. The front seats are wonderfully shaped, with padding thats both soft and supportive. The rear seats are similarly pleasant, with generous lumbar support and two recline positions. The Rogue also has a comfortable ride quality in most circumstances. The suspension is well tuned to ably deal with a variety of road surfaces.The Rogue is one of the more tech-centric vehicles in its class. All models come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and even 2 USB charge ports.</p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

VIN 5N1AT3AA2MC811786

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3017
  • Mileage 86,400 KM

LOW MILEAGE FUEL EFFICIENT SUV



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

