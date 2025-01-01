$23,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
ACCIDENT FREE SASK VEHICLE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$23,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3017
- Mileage 86,400 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE FUEL EFFICIENT SUV
Our 2021 Nissan Rogue has been through a presale inspection and recieved a full synthetic oil change. Factory powertrain warranty remaining until February 22, 2027 or 100,00kms.The Rogue is Nissan's best-selling vehicle, and it's also one of the most popular small SUVs on the market. We liked the 2014-2020 Rogue for its utility, passenger comfort and value, though ultimately we found rival SUVs did a better job of emphasizing performance and quality. Now Nissan is looking to better entice you with the introduction of the fully redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue.The new Rogue has a more distinctive exterior design, punctuated by a boxier, more squared-off front end and recognizable LED lighting signatures. The biggest change comes to the cabin.The previous Rogue used acres of cheap, hard and piano-black plastics. By contrast, the 2021 Roguehas upscale elements such as a digital instrument panel andambient illumination.How comfortable is the Rogue? The Rogue is eminently comfortable. The front seats are wonderfully shaped, with padding that's both soft and supportive. The rear seats are similarly pleasant, with generous lumbar support and two recline positions. The Rogue also has a comfortable ride quality in most circumstances. The suspension is well tuned to ably deal with a variety of road surfaces.The Rogue is one of the more tech-centric vehicles in its class. All models come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and even 2 USB charge ports.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
