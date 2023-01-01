$52,936+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn * Built To Serve Edition *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$52,936
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10209378
- Stock #: 23T218A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,918 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 (5.7L)Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP, MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, FLAME RED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.