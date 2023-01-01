Menu
2021 RAM 1500

39,918 KM

Details Description Features

$52,936

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Big Horn * Built To Serve Edition *

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

39,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10209378
  • Stock #: 23T218A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,918 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 (5.7L)Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP, MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, FLAME RED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Start System
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Flame Red Clearcoat
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Big Horn Badge
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray In Bedliner MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console MOPAR Lockable Console Storage Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Black Door Handles Steering Gear Skid Plate LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate US Flag Decal Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers MOPAR Black Tubular Side Ste...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service Rear Window Defroster ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

