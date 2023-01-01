Menu
This Ram 1500 boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 9 BLACK PAINT/POLISH ALUMINUM, TRX RED INTERIOR ACCENTS, TRX LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y , TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP95), TRAILER TOW GROUP, TRAILER REVERSE STEERING CONTROL, TECHNOLOGY GROUP, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP, MOPAR TRX HOOD GRAPHICS.

2021 RAM 1500

109,480 KM

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

109,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Surround View Camera System
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI V8 SRT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP95) (STD)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Requires Subscription
Trailer Reverse Steering Control
MOPAR Off-Road Style Running Boards
TRX Red Interior Accents
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Rearview Autodim Digital Display Mirror
Front collision mitigation
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray In Bedliner MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp
HARMAN/KARDON 19 SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK PAINT/POLISH ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y -inc: Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP95)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
TRX LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full Length Premium Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Surround View Camera System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjus...
MOPAR TRX EXTERIOR GRAPHICS
MOPAR TRX HOOD GRAPHICS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Brake Control Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

2021 RAM 1500