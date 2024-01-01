$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel **One Owner, Clean SGI, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 3.0L Diesel, Sport Package**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,074 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Clean SGI, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 3.0L Diesel, Sport PackageLooking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2021 Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Ram 1 **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
