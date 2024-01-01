Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner, Clean SGI, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 3.0L Diesel, Sport PackageLooking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2021 Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Ram 1 **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2021 RAM 1500

56,074 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel **One Owner, Clean SGI, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 3.0L Diesel, Sport Package**

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel **One Owner, Clean SGI, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 3.0L Diesel, Sport Package**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

  1. 10898364
  2. 10898364
  3. 10898364
  4. 10898364
  5. 10898364
  6. 10898364
  7. 10898364
  8. 10898364
  9. 10898364
  10. 10898364
  11. 10898364
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,074 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Clean SGI, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 3.0L Diesel, Sport PackageLooking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2021 Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Ram 1 **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Requires Subscription
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
REBEL HOOD DECAL
REBEL BODYSIDE GRAPHICS
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Winter Front Grille Cover
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Wireless Charging Pad Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Black RAM Grille Badge
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs)
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Running Lights Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
Front collision mitigation
LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUc...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year Sirius...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 13,894 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1 HB **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1 HB **New Arrival** 47,376 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek 1 **New Arrival** 47,018 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500