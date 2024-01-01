$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED , TECHNOLOGY GROUP, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE, DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
306-737-4958