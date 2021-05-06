Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

1,323 KM

Details Description Features

$142,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$142,980

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

  1. 7074388
  2. 7074388
  3. 7074388
  4. 7074388
  5. 7074388
  6. 7074388
  7. 7074388
  8. 7074388
  9. 7074388
  10. 7074388
  11. 7074388
  12. 7074388
  13. 7074388
  14. 7074388
  15. 7074388
  16. 7074388
  17. 7074388
  18. 7074388
  19. 7074388
  20. 7074388
  21. 7074388
Contact Seller

$142,980

+ taxes & licensing

1,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7074388
  • Stock #: TRX

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,323 KM

Vehicle Description

TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Supercharged
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Surround View Camera System
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio
Requires Subscription
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
Trailer Reverse Steering Control
MOPAR Off-Road Style Running Boards
TRX Exterior Graphics
TRX Hood Graphics
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
TRX LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals w...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2019 Ford F-150 RAPTOR
 4,010 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 44,166 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 104,878 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-9416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory