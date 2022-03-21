$51,985+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Express Night Edition Crew Cab | Sub Zero Package |
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Listing ID: 8914174
- Stock #: 22T126A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,077 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Night Edition, Backup Camera, 8.4" Touchscreen and more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationServing Saskatchewan for over 45 years as a proud member of the Knight Automotive Group! Crestview Chrysler carries premium used vehicles at competitive prices with great financing options available. If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we'll do our best to fulfill your needs. At Crestview Chrysler we value our return customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina, SK!
Vehicle Features
