2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express Night Edition Crew Cab | Sub Zero Package |

$51,985 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 0 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8914174

8914174 Stock #: 22T126A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 11,077 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat 2nd row in-floor storage bins Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Sport Performance Hood Spray-in bedliner WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic Black Tubular Side Steps RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet... SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uc... ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Colour In-Cluster Display QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 E...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.