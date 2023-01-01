Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

10,000 KM

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189659
  • Stock #: 21T287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic (5.7L)Only 10,000 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Exp...
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats ...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT C...
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip HD Radi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

