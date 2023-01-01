2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)

GVWR: 6 900 LBS

HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Exp...

EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats ...

ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT C...