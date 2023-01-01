$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic (5.7L)Only 10,000 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
