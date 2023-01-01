Menu
1500 Classic SLT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT , TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, PROTECTION GROUP, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

83,903 KM

Details Description Features

$37,516

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT * Remote Start * 5.7L HEMI *

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT * Remote Start * 5.7L HEMI *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$37,516

+ taxes & licensing

83,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 83,903 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic SLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT , TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, PROTECTION GROUP, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
2nd row in floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Full Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full Size Spare Tire GVWR: 6 800 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$37,516

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2021 RAM 1500 Classic