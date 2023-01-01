$37,516+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT * Remote Start * 5.7L HEMI *
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT * Remote Start * 5.7L HEMI *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$37,516
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,903 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic SLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT , TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, PROTECTION GROUP, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!
