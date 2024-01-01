$42,944+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock * Heated Steering Wheel *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$42,944
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,760 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic SLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM, WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE, UTILITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, LUXURY GROUP, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS).* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 Classic today!
Vehicle Features
306-737-4958