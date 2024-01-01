Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 Classic SLT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 8 MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM, WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE, UTILITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY, LUXURY GROUP, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS).* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 Classic today!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

53,760 KM

Details Description Features

$42,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock * Heated Steering Wheel *

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock * Heated Steering Wheel *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$42,944

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,760 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic SLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM, WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE, UTILITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, LUXURY GROUP, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS).* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 Classic today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black ...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps
WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T Full-Size Spare Tire Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full-Size Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2020 Honda Odyssey for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Honda Odyssey 146,233 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 34,076 KM $61,668 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 36,956 KM $61,290 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,944

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic