2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958

102,769 KM
Used

1500 Classic (5.7L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY, LUXURY GROUP, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

102,769 KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Black seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,769 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, LUXURY GROUP, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black ...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

