2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,569 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic WARLOCK Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM, WARLOCK DECOR PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, LUXURY GROUP, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS).* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
