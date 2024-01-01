Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

80,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG2MS584557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 5.7 V8 Hemi Leather Loaded for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 5.7 V8 Hemi Leather Loaded 154,300 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL 150,700 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium GREAT SERVICE RECORDS LOW KM for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Escape Titanium GREAT SERVICE RECORDS LOW KM 78,500 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic