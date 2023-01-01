Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Subaru WRX

20,501 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10764383
  2. 10764383
  3. 10764383
  4. 10764383
  5. 10764383
  6. 10764383
  7. 10764383
  8. 10764383
  9. 10764383
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1P66M8802911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE 56,788 KM $51,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE 54,212 KM $52,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 89,281 KM $37,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru WRX