$34,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
SE
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
88,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK9MU540717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,315 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
