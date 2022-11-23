$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2021 Toyota Camry
2021 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9412348
- Stock #: 2330301
- VIN: 4T1G11AK4MU483035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,985 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5