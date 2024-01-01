Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>The 2021 Corolla is here. Choose from the refined L, the sporty SE, the dynamic Corolla hybrid, or the head-turning Nightshade Edition. Fun. Smart. Value-packed. Get more out of life behind the wheel of a Corolla.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><a href=https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/brochure-pdf/21-corolla-brochure-en.pdf>Click Here To Download Brochure</a></strong></span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>With our</span><a href=https://www.taylortoyota.ca/taylor-your-way/><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt><span style=color:blue>Taylor Your Way</span></span></em></a><span style=font-size:12.0pt>program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!</span></em></strong></span></span></p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

70,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE6MP147021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2438161
  • Mileage 70,100 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Corolla is here. Choose from the refined L, the sporty SE, the dynamic Corolla hybrid, or the head-turning Nightshade Edition. Fun. Smart. Value-packed. Get more out of life behind the wheel of a Corolla.



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2024 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Nissan Rogue S 30,964 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Nissan Rogue S 29,166 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes GLB 250 for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Mercedes GLB 250 8,244 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla