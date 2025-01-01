$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2539391
- Mileage 71,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Edgy. Dynamic. Athletic. Introducing the 2021 Corolla Hatchback. An exhilarating drive, class-leading fuel-efficient performance, hatchback functionality and next generation connectivity make the Corolla Hatchback a game changer. Lifes waiting, get to it in the 2021 Corolla Hatchback
Vehicle Features
