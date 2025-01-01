Menu
Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD

Edgy. Dynamic. Athletic. Introducing the 2021 Corolla Hatchback. An exhilarating drive, class-leading fuel-efficient performance, hatchback functionality and next generation connectivity make the Corolla Hatchback a game changer. Lifes waiting, get to it in the 2021 Corolla Hatchback

With our Taylor Your Way program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.

Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

2021 Toyota Corolla

71,753 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

13069702

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,753KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE8M3106449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2539391
  • Mileage 71,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD

Edgy. Dynamic. Athletic. Introducing the 2021 Corolla Hatchback. An exhilarating drive, class-leading fuel-efficient performance, hatchback functionality and next generation connectivity make the Corolla Hatchback a game changer. Lifes waiting, get to it in the 2021 Corolla Hatchback



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

