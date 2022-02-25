Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

32,983 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8440002
  • Stock #: F172483
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBEXMP076530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

