2021 Toyota Highlander
XSE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 54,746 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
A multi-purpose mobile command centre. A place to connect with family and friends. The perfect vehicle for that weekend getaway. Your sanctuary from the everyday. The 2021 Highlander is all of that and more. Featuring flexible seating for 7 or 8, Connected Services that elevate convenience and safety, and premium touches in every seat. Now available as a sporty XSE model (gas only). And, with Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.5+ standard across the lineup. Highlander offers a choice of two advanced engines along with impressive road-handling capabilities.
With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.
Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!
Vehicle Features
