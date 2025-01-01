Menu
A multi-purpose mobile command centre. A place to connect with family and friends. The perfect vehicle for that weekend getaway. Your sanctuary from the everyday. The 2021 Highlander is all of that and more. Featuring flexible seating for 7 or 8, Connected Services that elevate convenience and safety, and premium touches in every seat. Now available as a sporty XSE model (gas only). And, with Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.5+ standard across the lineup. Highlander offers a choice of two advanced engines along with impressive road-handling capabilities.

2021 Toyota Highlander

103,790 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE

12812593

2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDLZRBH1MS128308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

2021 Toyota Highlander