2021 Toyota RAV4

22,228 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Taylor Lexus

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

22,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10308246
  • Stock #: F1728841
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV3MW177963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Taylor Lexus

