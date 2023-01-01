$44,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 8 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10518984

10518984 Stock #: F173001

F173001 VIN: 2T3R1RFV7MC171830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 67,848 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.