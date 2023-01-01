Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

71,915 KM

Details Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV1MW107681

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 71,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2021 Toyota RAV4