$35,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
81,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV0MC219380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
