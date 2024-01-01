$56,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
PRIME XSE
2021 Toyota RAV4
PRIME XSE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,733KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV4MD065445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,733 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Continuously Variable (ECVT) AWD Odometer is 40207 kilometers below market average!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2021 Toyota RAV4