2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Continuously Variable (ECVT) AWD Odometer is 40207 kilometers below market average!

2021 Toyota RAV4

36,733 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
PRIME XSE

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
36,733KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV4MD065445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,733 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Continuously Variable (ECVT) AWD Odometer is 40207 kilometers below market average!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

