Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2021 Toyota RAV4

63,117 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12270733

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV9MW198892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,117 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 63,117 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 297 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota Tundra Limited 8,101 KM $74,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4