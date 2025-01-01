$44,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV9MW198892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,117 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
