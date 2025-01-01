Menu
Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black Cloth, 17 Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, RAV4 XLE Grade, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.

2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

RAV4 ignites your desire to explore. Choose from a variety of models that are as unique as you are. Including the 2021 RAV4 Limited, off-road ready RAV4 Trail or RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and the powerful and sporty RAV4 Hybrid. Or, embrace the cutting-edge, with the first ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric, the 2021 RAV4 Prime - the most powerful and fuel-efficient RAV4 yet.

With our Taylor Your Way program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.

Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

2021 Toyota RAV4

96,600 KM

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

12853088

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXMC198472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black Cloth, 17''' Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, RAV4 XLE Grade, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.


2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

RAV4 ignites your desire to explore. Choose from a variety of models that are as unique as you are. Including the 2021 RAV4 Limited, off-road ready RAV4 Trail or RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and the powerful and sporty RAV4 Hybrid. Or, embrace the cutting-edge, with the first ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric, the 2021 RAV4 Prime - the most powerful and fuel-efficient RAV4 yet.



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2021 Toyota RAV4