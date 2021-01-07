+ taxes & licensing
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
RAV4 ignites your desire to explore. Choose from a variety of models that are as unique as you are. Including the 2021 RAV4 Limited, off-road ready RAV4 Trail or RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and the powerful and sporty RAV4 Hybrid. Or, embrace the cutting-edge, with the first ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric, the 2021 RAV4 Prime - the most powerful and fuel-efficient RAV4 yet.
With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.
Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!
