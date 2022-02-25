Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

1,416 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8320386
  2. 8320386
  3. 8320386
  4. 8320386
  5. 8320386
  6. 8320386
  7. 8320386
  8. 8320386
  9. 8320386
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8320386
  • Stock #: F172439
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV2MW246272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2017 Volkswagen Toua...
 61,312 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango GT
 82,500 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 67,225 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory