Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

16,100 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8665135
  2. 8665135
  3. 8665135
  4. 8665135
  5. 8665135
  6. 8665135
  7. 8665135
  8. 8665135
  9. 8665135
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665135
  • Stock #: 227038
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV7MW183990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 190,588 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350
88,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus ES 350 PR...
 19,364 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory