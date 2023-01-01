Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

10,036 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9570700
  • Stock #: 2331031
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV0MW120458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

