2021 Toyota RAV4

32,821 KM

Details Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746680
  • Stock #: F172792
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV7MW182793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

