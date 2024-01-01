$48,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Nightshade
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Nightshade
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Powerful. Capable. Adventure-seeking.Forged from 80 years of global truck heritage, the 2021 Tacoma is your willing partner no matter where your travels take you. Choose from six distinctly bold and capable Access Cab and Double Cab models. Then raise your game with one of ten available packages including TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road Premium and TRD Pro.
Click Here To Download Brochure
With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.
Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Toyota
Taylor Toyota
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-569-8777