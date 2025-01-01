Menu
4WD.

2021 Toyota Tacoma

41,805 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

12130794

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0MX058765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,805 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Powerful. Capable. Adventure-seeking.Forged from 80 years of global truck heritage, the 2021 Tacoma is your willing partner no matter where your travels take you. Choose from six distinctly bold and capable Access Cab and Double Cab models. Then raise your game with one of ten available packages including TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road Premium and TRD Pro.



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2021 Toyota Tacoma