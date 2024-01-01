Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>GREAT LOW PRICE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LEGENDARY RELIABLITY</strong></p> <p>Our 2021 Toyota Tundra Pro Crewmax has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site,  Trades Encouraged, Powertrain warranty remaining to Dec 12 2025 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> powered by a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Integrated trailer brake controller,Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane) Automatic high beams Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Tundra and the car in front) 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Foglights, Front bucket seats,Power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar, Premium Audio with Navigation, Seven-speaker nine-speaker audio system, USB media port and fwo USB charging ports, Navigation, Convenience package, Front and rear parking sensors,Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing) Standard 38-gallon fuel tank, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Leather-trimmed seats, Heated front seats TRD Pro: This rough-and-tumble model is meant for off-road enthusiasts. Features include: Toyota-branded grille,Rigid Industries foglights, TRD front skid plate,Fox shocks with remote reservoirs,Revised suspension with a 2-inch lift, Black leather seating,18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels,TRD Pro decals and badges.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2021 Toyota Tundra

54,800 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 LEATHER SUNROOF 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12043693

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 LEATHER SUNROOF 4X4

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F11MX965258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,800 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT LOW PRICE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LEGENDARY RELIABLITY



Our 2021 Toyota Tundra Pro Crewmax has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site,  Trades Encouraged, Powertrain warranty remaining to Dec 12 2025 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. powered by a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Integrated trailer brake controller,Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane) Automatic high beams Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Tundra and the car in front) 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Foglights, Front bucket seats,Power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar, Premium Audio with Navigation, Seven-speaker nine-speaker audio system, USB media port and fwo USB charging ports, Navigation, Convenience package, Front and rear parking sensors,Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing) Standard 38-gallon fuel tank, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Leather-trimmed seats, Heated front seats TRD Pro: This rough-and-tumble model is meant for off-road enthusiasts. Features include: Toyota-branded grille,Rigid Industries foglights, TRD front skid plate,Fox shocks with remote reservoirs,Revised suspension with a 2-inch lift, Black leather seating,18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels,TRD Pro decals and badges.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Escape SE EXCELLENT VALUE 152,000 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT EXTRA FEATURES for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT EXTRA FEATURES 201,350 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES FACTORY POWERTRAIN for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES FACTORY POWERTRAIN 85,300 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra