$49,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 LEATHER SUNROOF 4X4
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 LEATHER SUNROOF 4X4
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,800 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT LOW PRICE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LEGENDARY RELIABLITY
Our 2021 Toyota Tundra Pro Crewmax has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged, Powertrain warranty remaining to Dec 12 2025 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. powered by a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Integrated trailer brake controller,Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane) Automatic high beams Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Tundra and the car in front) 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Foglights, Front bucket seats,Power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar, Premium Audio with Navigation, Seven-speaker nine-speaker audio system, USB media port and fwo USB charging ports, Navigation, Convenience package, Front and rear parking sensors,Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing) Standard 38-gallon fuel tank, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Leather-trimmed seats, Heated front seats TRD Pro: This rough-and-tumble model is meant for off-road enthusiasts. Features include: Toyota-branded grille,Rigid Industries foglights, TRD front skid plate,Fox shocks with remote reservoirs,Revised suspension with a 2-inch lift, Black leather seating,18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels,TRD Pro decals and badges.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993