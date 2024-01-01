$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This BMW X3 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Y-Spoke (Style 693) -inc: Light alloy, Valet Function.*This BMW X3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Teleservices, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your BMW X3!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958