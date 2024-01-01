$33,878+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS * Leather * Sunroof * Available Until Exported to USA *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Equinox Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 18,075 Miles! This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area, USB charging-only ports, 2, located in the rear of the floor console, Trim, Black lower window, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Equinox come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
306-737-4958