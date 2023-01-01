Menu
Account
Sign In
Silverado 2500 HDHigh Country Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include Qi and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.).* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20 (50.8 cm) polished aluminum 16-spoke, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$81,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$81,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23T250A
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Silverado 2500 HDHigh Country Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include Qi and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.).* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) polished aluminum 16-spoke, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2017 Ford Mustang for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Mustang 37,755 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 TRX for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 TRX 109,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 77,375 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$81,982

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500