$81,982+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23T250A
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Silverado 2500 HDHigh Country Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include Qi and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.).* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) polished aluminum 16-spoke, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
