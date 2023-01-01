Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

1,153 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

LT Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9503353
  • Stock #: 23026A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Greenstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 1,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Satellite Radio
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.6L V8 WITH DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING GASOLINE (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

