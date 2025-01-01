$37,786+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300
S
2022 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$37,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chrysler 300 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EG, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6.* This Chrysler 300 Features the Following Options *BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958