Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chrysler 300 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EG, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6.* This Chrysler 300 Features the Following Options *BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 8 Black Noise Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2022 Chrysler 300

50,032 KM

Details Description Features

$37,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle
12102052

2022 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$37,786

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCABG9NH150832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chrysler 300 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EG, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6.* This Chrysler 300 Features the Following Options *BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EG -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Gloss Black Fascia Applique Lower Grille Close-Out Panels Body-Colour Rear Spoiler Premium SRT Fog Lamps S Model Ap...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2022 Chrysler 300 S for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Chrysler 300 S 50,032 KM $37,786 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 55,455 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2003 Ford Escape XLT 229,784 KM $4,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,786

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler 300