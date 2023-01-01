$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-522-6612
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10424133
- Stock #: 462639P
- VIN: MAJ6S3JLXNC462639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Like Brand-New, Low KM 2022 Ford EcoSport SES 4WD with no accident history. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Compact SUV Today!
Key Features:
Active Grille Shutters
Moonroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Swing Gate Rear Door
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering
Auto Start / Stop
BLIS with Cross-Traffic
FORDPASS Connect
Hill Start Assist
Reverse Camera System
Reverse Sensing System
Voice-Activated Navigation
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.