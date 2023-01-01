Menu
2022 Ford EcoSport

6,501 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2022 Ford EcoSport

2022 Ford EcoSport

SES

2022 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 10424133
  2. 10424133
  3. 10424133
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,501KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10424133
  Stock #: 462639P
  VIN: MAJ6S3JLXNC462639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Like Brand-New, Low KM 2022 Ford EcoSport SES 4WD with no accident history. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Compact SUV Today!

Key Features:
Active Grille Shutters
Moonroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Swing Gate Rear Door
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering
Auto Start / Stop
BLIS with Cross-Traffic
FORDPASS Connect
Hill Start Assist
Reverse Camera System
Reverse Sensing System
Voice-Activated Navigation
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

