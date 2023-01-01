2022 Ford EcoSport

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 5 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10424133

10424133 Stock #: 462639P

462639P VIN: MAJ6S3JLXNC462639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,501 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.