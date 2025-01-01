$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SEL EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,800 KM
Vehicle Description
### ?? **Hot Ride Alert: 2022 Ford Edge SEL - Ready for a New Road** ??
Forget the guesswork. This **2022 Ford Edge SEL** is the smart, low-risk choice you've been searching for. With 132,000 km, its value is fantastic, but the real story is its bulletproof history and preparedness.
* **Peace of Mind is Standard:** Carfax confirms **No serious collisions**, and the Edge comes with **excellent service records**. We've just completed a **Fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection**, a full **Presale inspection**, and a **fresh full synthetic oil service**. This SUV is legitimately prepped and polished for you.
* **Luxury Meets Practicality:** The SEL trim is loaded with the features you actually use. Stay toasty all winter with **heated seats and a heated steering wheel**. Get in fast with **factory remote start**. Maneuver and load up easily with the **power rear hatch, back-up camera, and sensors**.
* **Tech that Connects:** You'll have all your music and navigation with **Sirius Radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto**.
**Siman Auto Sales Advantage:** We've been serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, earning the trust that comes with checked reviews and a commitment to carewe're large enough to make a difference and small enough to truly care.
* **Easy financing** is available on site through **16 banks and lenders**.
* **Trades are encouraged**let us give you the best value for your current ride.
* Protect your investment with **aftermarket warranties** available to fit every need and budget.
With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, your search for a trustworthy SUV ends here.
**Ready to get behind the wheel of this premium, inspected, and fully serviced Edge?**
Would you like to schedule a test drive or get pre-approved for financing? call 306-546-3993
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993