### ?? **Hot Ride Alert: 2022 Ford Edge SEL - Ready for a New Road** ?? Forget the guesswork. This **2022 Ford Edge SEL** is the smart, low-risk choice youve been searching for. With 132,000 km, its value is fantastic, but the real story is its bulletproof history and preparedness. * **Peace of Mind is Standard:** Carfax confirms **No serious collisions**, and the Edge comes with **excellent service records**. Weve just completed a **Fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection**, a full **Presale inspection**, and a **fresh full synthetic oil service**. This SUV is legitimately prepped and polished for you. * **Luxury Meets Practicality:** The SEL trim is loaded with the features you actually use. Stay toasty all winter with **heated seats and a heated steering wheel**. Get in fast with **factory remote start**. Maneuver and load up easily with the **power rear hatch, back-up camera, and sensors**. * **Tech that Connects:** Youll have all your music and navigation with **Sirius Radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto**. **Siman Auto Sales Advantage:** Weve been serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, earning the trust that comes with checked reviews and a commitment to carewere large enough to make a difference and small enough to truly care. * **Easy financing** is available on site through **16 banks and lenders**. * **Trades are encouraged**let us give you the best value for your current ride. * Protect your investment with **aftermarket warranties** available to fit every need and budget. With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, your search for a trustworthy SUV ends here. **Ready to get behind the wheel of this premium, inspected, and fully serviced Edge?** Would you like to schedule a test drive or get pre-approved for financing? call 306-546-3993

2022 Ford Edge

131,800 KM

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

SEL EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

2022 Ford Edge

SEL EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Forget the guesswork. This **2022 Ford Edge SEL** is the smart, low-risk choice you've been searching for. With 132,000 km, its value is fantastic, but the real story is its bulletproof history and preparedness.

* **Peace of Mind is Standard:** Carfax confirms **No serious collisions**, and the Edge comes with **excellent service records**. We've just completed a **Fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection**, a full **Presale inspection**, and a **fresh full synthetic oil service**. This SUV is legitimately prepped and polished for you.
* **Luxury Meets Practicality:** The SEL trim is loaded with the features you actually use. Stay toasty all winter with **heated seats and a heated steering wheel**. Get in fast with **factory remote start**. Maneuver and load up easily with the **power rear hatch, back-up camera, and sensors**.
* **Tech that Connects:** You'll have all your music and navigation with **Sirius Radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto**.

**Siman Auto Sales Advantage:** We've been serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, earning the trust that comes with checked reviews and a commitment to carewe're large enough to make a difference and small enough to truly care.

* **Easy financing** is available on site through **16 banks and lenders**.
* **Trades are encouraged**let us give you the best value for your current ride.
* Protect your investment with **aftermarket warranties** available to fit every need and budget.

With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, your search for a trustworthy SUV ends here.

**Ready to get behind the wheel of this premium, inspected, and fully serviced Edge?**

Would you like to schedule a test drive or get pre-approved for financing? call 306-546-3993

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$26,988

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2022 Ford Edge