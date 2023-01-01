$39,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10329276
- Stock #: B19435T
- VIN: 1FMCU9G69NUB19435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Like Brand-New, Low Km 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD with no accident history and great features for a smooth yet economical driving experience. Wont last long! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this beautiful Truck today!
Key Features:
Active Grille Shutters
Auto High Beams
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start / Stop
BLIS with Cross Traffic
Engine Block Heater
FORDPASS Connect
Lane Keeping System
Post-Collision Breaking
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Reverse Camera System
Remote Start System
Heated Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Power Liftgate
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
